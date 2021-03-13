Marie Severin and John Severin Original Artwork At Auction, Today

Heritage Auctions have been upping their original comic book artwork lots of late – and this week there's plenty to find at auction in their Online Catalog: Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction 122111. And there are some real bargains to be had –including the original artwork of Marie Severin and John Severin, though in the two remaining days they may go a lot higher. Still, you have to be in it to win it.

John Severin lived from 1921 to 2012, and was a comics artist noted for his distinctive work with EC Comics, primarily on the war comics Two-Fisted Tales and Frontline Combat, and for Marvel Comics, especially its war and Western comics, as well as his 45-year stint with Cracked magazine. He was one of the founding cartoonists of MAD Magazine. In the 1970s, he collaborated with his sister, Marie Severin, on Marvel's sword and sorcery series, King Kull.

Marie Severin lived from 1929 to 2018 and was working on Wall Street when her brother John needed a colourist for his work at EC Comics in 1949. In the sixties, Severin worked for Marvel Comics in production, but after filling in for a deadline, she started drawing Doctor Strange. Head colourist for Marvel, she started drawing more books, including Sub-Mariner and the Hulk, Iron Man, Conan the Barbarian, Kull the Conqueror, The Cat and Daredevil, as well as Crazy Magazine and Not Brand Echh. In 1976, Severin also co-created Spider-Woman. Working for Marvel's Special Projects division in the eighties, she would draw Fraggle Rock and Muppet Babies comics. Before she retired, she was the longest employee in the Marvel Comics Bullpen.

John Severin Two Gun Kid #53 Complete 6-Page Story Original Art (Atlas/Marvel, 1960). This 6-page pre-Marvel Universe story was drawn by a veteran of many EC Westerns, John Severin. The twice-up scale pages were created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18". The splash page is signed by Stan Lee in the caption box, and signed "JS" by Severin in the artwork image. The title/logo is a stat paste-up that is coming loose. Toned and in Excellent condition. Current auction bid $925.

Dave Manak and Marie Severin Alf #45 Partial Story "Making A Good First Depression!" Original Art Group of 7 (Marvel Comics, 1991). As ALF's 234th birthday approaches he experiences severe depression due to "Mel-men-o-paws." Included are Pages 3, 4, 6, 9, 15, 23, and 27. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". With light toning, whiteout correction marks, stat text paste-ups, some which are coming loose, and/or missing, adhesive residue, and soft corner wear. In Very Good condition. Current auction bid $27.

Marie Severin X- Men: Talking Pages Electronic Storybook: Magneto's Master Plan Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel/Futech Educational Products, 1995). The 1990s version of the X-Men (made all the more popular by the X-Men Adventures cartoon) are featured on this page by legendary Marvel Bullpen artist Marie Severin. Pictured are Storm, Magneto, Jubilee, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, and Cyclops. Created in ink and watercolor over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 8" x 12.25". The only defect is a small green sticker on the lower right marginal corner. Marie Severin printed her name on the lower right. In Excellent condition. Current auction bid: $76.

Marie Severin, Art Nichols and Don Hudson Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme #79 Story Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1995). A pensive opening page of Sister Nil explains how Nightmare wanted a successor. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Ink testing along the margins, light toning, all text are stat paste-ups — some discolored and coming loose, and glue residue. In Very Good condition. Current auction bid: $21.

Marie Severin Fraggle Rock #8 Cover Original Art Group (Marvel, 1986). Gobo, Wembley, Red, the World's Oldest Fraggle, and Lanford star on this page in the Bean Barrow Races. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". All text are newer stat paste-ups, mild overall toning, tape along the top and bottom border, small spots of missing paste-ups with adhesive residue staining, and whiteout spots. In Very Good condition. Current auction bid: $430.

Marie Severin and Chic Stone A-Team #1 Splash Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1984). B. A. Baracus, (portrayed by 80s icon Mr. T), kicks off the first issue of the comic adaptation of the cult-classic NBC TV show. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Mild overall toning, trimmed borders, and corners, top text, title dressing, indicia, and credits box are stat paste-ups, whiteout text correction in main panel, marginal production spots. Signed by Severin lower border and in Very Good condition. Current auction bid: $330.