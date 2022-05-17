Mark Brooks Plans Return To Lake Comic Comic Art Festival Every Year

For Mark Brooks, like me, this was his first Lake Como Comic Art Festival, though he (also like me) had wanted to come for some time. Best known for his current work on X-men titles, such as being the cover artist for Immortal X-Men and Judgment Day, he also works making statues and Mondo posters. He is best known for drawing/painting comics such as Han Solo, Spider-Man, Cable & Deadpool, Amazing Fantasy, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Ultimate X-Men, Dark Reign, Wolverine, Cloak & Dagger, Thor, X-Force and he was awarded the Inkpot Award in 2014. He also produced designs for a line of Marvel figures from Sideshow Collectibles.

Mark Brooks described Lake Como "probably the most beautiful place I've ever visited and the fans are amazing and the food is awesome. I think I'm probably gonna make this my yearly thing." While at the show, he's mostly been drawing Marvel women – we caught him in the middle of a Mary Jane Watson, But he's also been drawing – checking his list – "a couple of Rogues, Mystique, Psylocke, Black Bolt, Mad Hatter, Ghost Rider, Scarlet Witch…" At this show, the majority of traffic has been people commissioning sketches and buying prints, rather that getting work signed. So it looked like it was a pretty good show for the man…

The Lake Comic Comic Art Festival is a comic book convention that takes place in Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Como in Italy every year (pandemic allowing). It focuses on big-name comic book artists from the USA, the UK and mainland Europe, and attracts fans, collectors and dealers with a cap on attendance and a relatively high price. This affords greater access to creators, and for creators to maximise their earnings, all in the incredibly attractive scenery, culture, history, art and architecture of Lake Como.