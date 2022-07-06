Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Conan Today (Mostly)

Bleeding Cool got the scoop that Conan The Barbarian was leaving Marvel Comics when we were at Lake Comic Comic Art Festival a couple of months ago. At the time, we were being told that the licence holder, Heroic Signature wanted to publish the books themselves. But Titan Comics, the publisher owned by Nick and Vivian Landau, who also own Forbidden Planet, will be working with Heroic Signature to publish the series, as well as other comic books based on the works of Robert E. Howard, alongside Heroic Signature, the intellectual property house that currently owns the rights.

Today sees Marvel publish the final issue of King Conan, the final monthly Conan comic book from Marvel, before Titan Comics takes over the license next year. However, there will still be Conan at Marvel… for a while at least, thanks to reprint books and the Savage Avengers. Answering a question about a Conan/Kull in the letters page, editor Mark Basso wrote;

Kull. as you probably know, hails from a different age than Conan. but we could have potentially pulled off some kind of time and space dislocation as we did in SERPENT WAR, or the one Conan is currently embroiled in over in the pages of SAVAGE AVENGERS (the new # I is on sale now!), should we hit on the story that warranted telling. But it seems our own time in the Hyborian Age has also run out. It is with a heavy heart I must end this final Hyborian Page on that very revelation—while Conan's escapades continue in the Marvel Universe in the aforementioned SAVAGE AVENGERS. this is fact the last issue of KING CONAN, and also the last of our new adventures with the barbarian, thief, reaver, slayer, king in the Hyborian Age at Marvel. It's been my true honor to edit the character for over four years. and a pleasure digging deeper into the-lore and expanding it with the likes of Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Matthew Wilson, Travis Lanham, Esad Ribic, Roy Thomas, Jim Zub, Gerry Duggan, Meredith Finch, Saladin Ahmed, Tini Howard, Kevin Eastman, Chris Claremont, Larry Hama, Christopher Priest, Frank Tieri, Steven S. DeKnight, Kurt Busiek, Dan Slott, Ron Garney, Richard Isanove, Andrea Di Vito, Scott Hanna, Roberto de La Torre, Gerardo Zatfino, Steve McNiven, Pete Woods,Alan Davis, Cam Smith, Aneke, Luke Ross, Nolan Woodard, Andy Troy, Kate Niemczyk, Jesus Saiz, Patch Zircher, Java Tartaglia, Marco Checchetto, David Finch, Paul Davidson, Cory Smith, Roberto Poggi, Roge Antonio, Israel Silva, Geoff Shaw, Edgar Delgado, E.M. Gist, Sana Takeda, Carlos Pacheco, Jay Anacleto, Marcos Martin, Muntsa Vicente, Jen Bartel, Rom Fajardo, Dan Panosian, MR GARCIN, Ive Svorcina, Jose Villarrubia, Frank D'Armata, Tomi Varga, Neeraj Menon, Lauren Ammo, Shannon Andrews Ballesteros, Drew Baumgartner, Fred Malmberg, Jay Zetterberg, Steve Booth, Mike Jacobsen,Brian Overton, Ralph Macchio. and of course, the many. many more contributors to the legend of Conan and the Hyborian Age in this modern era of Marvel CONAN comics. If you're looking for more Conan, from this era and previous, keep an eye on the upcoming Omnibus and Epic ollections releasing over the coming months! But as Conan in the Hyborian Age sails off to waters unknown (both in this story and the future stories yet untold—for the legend never truly ends), we thank you for your support and dedication these past years. By Crom and Mitra.

Maybe Titan can do a Kull/Conan crossover comic, they will have the publishing rights to both. Notable between now and the end of the year, Marvel will be publishing five Omnibus volumes of Marvel Conan comics. Five! They really want to push these out before the end of the year. Savage Avengers' September 2022 solicitation seemed a little final… how final will it be for Conan? And why doesn't Marvel want to show his face?

SAVAGE AVENGERS #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220864

(W) David Pepose (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE HYBORIAN HUNT'S SHOCKING CONCLUSION!

Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing? With the fate of the world at stake, the Savage Avengers will face the threat the only way they know how – to the death.In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99