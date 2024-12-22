Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dormammu, Marvel In 2025

Marvel In 2025 – The Dormammu Invasion Of Earth

"The Dormammu Invasion Of Earth" will be coming to Marvel Comics sometime in 2025. But what will it mean?

Article Summary Dormammu, a powerful demonic entity, plans to invade Marvel Earth in 2025.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Dormammu first appeared in 1964.

Dormammu's powers include energy projection, reality manipulation, and immortality.

Doctor Doom's role in the invasion may change the course of Marvel's narrative.

Bleeding Cool gets the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide comic book. And we may have a few articles as a result. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather a few of them up. But let's start with this one. "The Dormammu Invasion Of Earth."

Dormammu, also known as The Dread Dormammu, was created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee as an antagonist to Doctor Strange, and first appeared in Strange Tales #126 in 1964. The extra and inter-dimensional demonic entity and deity brother of Umar and the uncle of superheroine Clea, he rules over the Dark Dimension. He made his live-action debut in the first Doctor Strange movie, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Dormammu is known to have already existed at the creation of the current demonic netherworlds; to have clashed with Agamotto hundreds of millions of years ago; to have served as the primary enemy of the Vishanti ever since; and to have been considered an extreme threat by the mages of "pre-cataclysm" Atlantis.

Dormammu can project energy bolts and beams. alter his size, teleport across dimensions, travel through time and resurrect the dead. He is able to manipulate matter and reality, possess the body of another being, and be immortal. So, you know, basically whatever the writer wants. He is seemingly stronger in the Dark Dimension, as he is empowered by the worship of his followers.

And now it seems like he may be looking for worshippers on the Marvel Earth. What Doctor Doom, the current Sorcerer Supreme and stepping up to be Emperor Doom in One World Under Doom, has to say about that if he will enable the invasion, fight against the invasion, or be unable to stop the invasion, he will probably be a thing.

Doyle Dormammu is also the illegitimate son of the Dread Dormammu. When he becomes a teenager, he is invited to attend the Strange Academy, a magically hidden school in New Orleans for those mystically inclined. He is now part of the upcoming Doom Academy… so that will probably be a thing, too.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

