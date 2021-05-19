Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity

In yet another blow to the egos of an aging Generation X population, Marvel announced Wednesday that they will reboot grimdark early nineties character Darkhawk with a new, younger model. Launching in August, a new Darkhawk series written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Juanan Ramírez will introduce seventeen-year-old basketball player Connor Young, who will take on the mantle.

From a press release on Marvel.com recapping a glorified press release Marvel gave to the skeleton staff that hasn't yet quit IGN as an EXXXCLUSIVE:

DARKHAWK #1 introduces a new heir to the mantle of Darkhawk in Connor Young, a seventeen-year-old star basketball player who, like Chris Powell before him, discovers the mysterious amulet and unlocks powers of Darkhawk. It's a new era for the classic Marvel hero and Kyle Higgins couldn't be more excited as he told IGN today, "my approach to the mantle and the book in general comes from the same place that some of my other recent superhero work comes from: building something new and contemporary, while staying respectful to what's come before." Higgins continued to share some previews of what Darkhawk fans can expect with the new series, "we'll be taking the body-swapping-with-an-android-but-still-controlling-it-with-your-consciousness-despite-not-being-genetically-compatible, in some pretty different new directions. And at the core of that, is Connor Young. And the sudden medical diagnosis that upends his entire life."

As to fans of the previous version, well, go start collecting social security, you Gen-X geezers! Check out some preview art from the series and Pepe Larraz's designs below.