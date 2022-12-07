Marvel Tribute For Stan Lee's 100th Birthday In Today's Comics

On the 29th of December this year, it would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday. The former publisher and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics in the sixties, when it developed its most famous characters, from Spider-Man to X-Men to the Avengers to the Fantastic Four to Doctor Strange to Iron Man died four years and one month ago, at the age of 96. DC Comics is planning a return to their Just Imagine Stan Lee Creating… universe later this month.

Marvel Comics hasn't announced any such publishing event, but in all today's Marvel Comics titles is a celebration of Stan Lee, in his trademark V-neck green jumper, standing amongst a sea of superhero characters co-created by the man, and drawn by Humberto Ramos. With the headline "100 Years And Still Inspiring Us All"

From Galactus above to the Mole Man's Moloids below, including Spider-Man, Daredevil, Mole Man, Skrulls, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Crystal, Doctor Strange, Dormammu, Scarlet Witch, Kingpin, Iron Man, Thor, Magneto, MODOK, The Watcher, The Enchantress, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing, Human Torch, Doctor Octopus, Doctor Doom, Ego The Living Planet, Black Bolt, Green Goblin, Ant-Man and The Wasp, concluding "We love you, Stan!"

The DC Comics' Tales From Earth-6 Celebration Of Stan Lee will be published on the 27th of December 2022, by Michael Uslan, Mark Waid, Jerry Ordway, Kenny Porter, Stephanie Williams, Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Steve Orlando, Zac Thompson, Meghan Fitzmartin, Lee Weeks, Kevin Maguire, Jerry Ordway, Karl Mostert, Juan Ferreyra, Anthony Marques, Pablo M. Collar, Max Dunbar, and Hayden Sherman "Over 20 years ago, Stan Lee reimagined the entire DC Universe. A criminal turned nocturnal warrior for justice, a champion from the Brazilian Amazon, an intergalactic lawman, and more sprang to existence from Stan's mind with the help of Michael Uslan. To celebrate the legendary comic book icon's 100th birthday, dive into 10 new adventures featuring his version of the DC Universe! Batman faces down a villainous new threat, the Choker! Green Lantern digs deep when Nekron arrives to consume the World Tree! The Justice League teams up with a familiar face in order to save the day! Shazam ventures into a top-secret facility to face off against a mind-blowing (and brain-burgling) enemy! The Flash uses her time-bending speed abilities to attempt to reverse the tragedies of her past, but may rob herself of her powers in the process! Chaos ensues when Wonder Woman becomes the editor of the National Exposer!"

Later this month at The Novo in Los Angeles, Comic Con Radio and Spoiler Magazine will also launch The Stan Lee 100 New Year's Eve Red Carpet Celebration, in partnership with Stan Lee Universe, the event is a joint venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment and hosted by Orlando Jones.