Marvel's Defenders Takes On DC Comics Crisis Reboots (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics reshuffles and rewrites its continuity constantly. Throwing in earlier iterations of universes, adding a war to consolidate all wars, add clones who weren't clones, a lineage of Avengers going back a million years and every now and then inventing a new sister. DC Comics chooses to reboot its line, with chunks of history rewritten, characters erased, histories removed and fresh starts began. Today's Defenders Beyond #4 chooses to defend the Marvel Comics' way of life.

Marvel Comics

After the events of the most recent Secret Wars, the Marvel Universe moved from its seventh to its eighth iteration, recreated as it once, with minor changes. Miles Morales' family were now part of the Marvel Universe,  and neutronium Iso-7 became Iso-8. Hardly anyone noticed. Glorian seems to feel that this was a wasted opportunity.

Marvel Comics

After all he does love a reboot and offers many of them to come. At which we get the most on-the-nose differentiation between DC Comics and Marvel Comics, with an image seemingly stripped from Crisis On Infinite Earths.

Marvel Comics

Or should that be Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, currently being published by DC Comics?

I think that's what you call snap, right?

Al Ewing vs Joshua Williamson…it's on!

