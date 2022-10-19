Marvel's Defenders Takes On DC Comics Crisis Reboots (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics reshuffles and rewrites its continuity constantly. Throwing in earlier iterations of universes, adding a war to consolidate all wars, add clones who weren't clones, a lineage of Avengers going back a million years and every now and then inventing a new sister. DC Comics chooses to reboot its line, with chunks of history rewritten, characters erased, histories removed and fresh starts began. Today's Defenders Beyond #4 chooses to defend the Marvel Comics' way of life.

After the events of the most recent Secret Wars, the Marvel Universe moved from its seventh to its eighth iteration, recreated as it once, with minor changes. Miles Morales' family were now part of the Marvel Universe, and neutronium Iso-7 became Iso-8. Hardly anyone noticed. Glorian seems to feel that this was a wasted opportunity.

After all he does love a reboot and offers many of them to come. At which we get the most on-the-nose differentiation between DC Comics and Marvel Comics, with an image seemingly stripped from Crisis On Infinite Earths.

Or should that be Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, currently being published by DC Comics?

I think that's what you call snap, right?

Al Ewing vs Joshua Williamson…it's on!

DEFENDERS: BEYOND 4 On their quest to save reality itself, the Defenders have stared down the Beyonder and survived the scorching flames of the Phoenix, but now Loki and Co. must face their greatest threat yet — themselves! The Defenders find themselves in a plane of possibility, where they are haunted by visions of the lives they wish they could have – if only, the dream weaver warns, they didn't have the others holding them back! Will they turn against each other? Or accept closing those doors? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99