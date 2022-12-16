Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 Preview: Heist of the Century

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Mary Jane & Black Cat #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. In this issue, Mary Jane Watson and Black Cat team up for the heist of the century! Black Cat steals Doctor Doom's mask in this preview, and it looks like it's going to be an exciting issue.

Mary Jane & Black Cat #1

by Jed MacKay & Vincenzo Carratu & Michael Dowling & Jan Bazaldua, cover by J Scott Campbell

From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!

On sale Dec 21, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620450200111

| Rated T

$4.99

