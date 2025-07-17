Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan & Wallis Day Join Red Sonja SDCC Panel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Movies | Tagged: nick barrucci, red sonja

Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Mark Canton, Martyn Ford, Nick Barrucci, Luke Lieberman, Felicia Day join the Red Sonja SDCC Panel

Dynamite Entertainment has a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which is not entirely a new thing, but for 2025, it will be for a movie, which is. After twenty years of trying, they now have a Red Sonja movie on the way, along with more of the comic books, with Millenium Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn Company distributing, starring Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day and director MJ Bassett. And with Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Mark Canton, Martyn Ford, Nick Barrucci, Luke Lieberman at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, with Felicia Day hosting. It will take place on the Thursday of the show at 5:30pm, in Ballroom 20. Ans it looks like they will be giving away Red Sonja comics at the panel to everyone who turns up, while one person will take home the Red Sonja pop sword used on the movie poster.

"Sonja herself Matilda Lutz will be in attendance, alongside Robert Sheehan who plays the role of Dragan, and Martyn Ford who plays General Karlak. Film producer Mark Canton also joins the party (300, Immortals). In addition, Dynamite CEO, Publisher and Executive Producer Nick Barrucci. Red Sonja president, executive editor, and film producer Luke Lieberman will be leading this celebration of the character's five decades of fantastic fables, and latest, greatest adventure in film courtesy of Millennium Media, Samuel Goldwyn Films, director MJ Bassett, writer Tasha Huo, and everyone who worked on it in front of and behind the camera! The prop sword used in the poster will be given away at the panel to one lucky fan, but there will be something free for every fan who attends!"

Just recently confirmed, actress Wallis Day will be in attendance. The Batwoman and Krypton star features alongside Matilda Lutz's Sonja as her rival Annisia, a fan-favorite character introduced in writer Gail Simone's tenure on the comics. Renowned hostess and actress Felicia Day, known for roles in Supernatural and Critical Role, will be moderating the panel"

"The hotly anticipated film releases shortly following the convention and panel, in theaters August 15, followed by digital release on August 29. The thrilling official trailer debuted July 10 ahead of the convention, and fans can watch it here.

"Red Sonja has been one of the biggest crown jewels of the Dynamite pantheon of comics and collectibles for over 20 years," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite Entertainment CEO and Publisher. "Working with Luke Lieberman has been a blast, and now connecting with all the brilliant minds around this film has been a joy. We can't wait for fans to see the movie, and check out some of the incredible tales in her source material too, including major projects we're cooking up through the rest of this year and beyond!"

"Among Dynamite's upcoming Red Sonja comic titles is the anticipated Sonja Reborn written by industry legend Christopher Priest (Black Panther, Superman Lost, Justice League). The series casts a young woman pulled from our real, modern world and metaphysically puts her in the boots of the She-Devil With a Sword, in a journey to try and survive the harsh realities of the Hyborean Age. The first issue is set to release at the end of August, synced to the release of the film. Fans are able and encouraged to preorder and subscribe to the series with their Local Comic Shop.

"Any fans attending San Diego Comic-Con are invited to come to this exciting panel, and those following along from home can stay tuned for further updates from the show!