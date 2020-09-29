Meet New Batman Villain, Henchmaster in Joker War Zone

We mentioned this before. How you create a new Batman villain in the James Tynion IV style. Take a noun. Take a traditional occupation. Put the former before the latter. Clownhunter. Ghost-Maker. Underbroker. And in today's Joker War Zone, Josh Williamson has a go, with art from David Lafuente and Hi-Fi. Welcome, Gothamites to the new villain Henchmaster.

As we said, Henchmaster is a bit of a kabuki sumo wrestler type, a big fellow with clown makeup, tattoos, face mask, big gloves and a wrestler's costume. And in charge of the city's henchmen, whether for the Penguin, the Joker, the Riddler, whoever is in need, he's the fellow who rounds them up, trains them up, equips them, and sends them to their Bat-doom.

Will Henchmaster catch on? This comic also has big Clownhunter and Punchline appearances. Will Henchmaster be on hand to join them in the future? Then there's the Bane, Joker, Batwing, Orphan, Spoiler and Poison Ivy stories too… this one should fly out of the door.

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1

DC COMICS

JUL200413

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!In Shops: Sep 29, 2020 SRP: $5.99

