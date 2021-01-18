Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks

We mentioned earlier today that Image Comics had been changing their tune regarding the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book series published by Boom Studios and were starting to us the series to promote the new Kyle Higgins' series Radiant Black, going to FOC today.

That line of thinking looks smart when you consider Boom Studios relaunched their Power Rangers franchise with current Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott and artists Marco Renna and Francesco Mortarino in two twin series, Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, at combined launch sales of over 170,000 copies in November. But it looks doubly so when you consider that the current Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Complete Comic Collection Kickstarter celebrating five years of Power Rangers publishing just crossed the half-million dollar mark just halfway through the campaign. That $500,000 total already puts the campaign in the top 10 comic book Kickstarters of all time. With another 16 days to go in the campaign, how much bigger can it get? Will it end up in the top 5 with Boom's first campaign for BRZRKR?

After five years of consistently publishing and refreshing the Power Rangers franchise, Boom seems to have accomplished what previous publishers – Marvel and the aforementioned Image among them – were never able to achieve… make Power Rangers a mainstay superhero comic book franchise. Case in point, and as we've brought to your attention previously, the Mighty Morphin series has been building up to the reveal of the identity of the new Green Power Ranger. Thanks to influencer Arris Quinones of the Variant Comics YouTube channel, we know that reveal is coming in issue #4 and that already has Power Ranger fans, influencers, collectors, and speculators alike talking.

Okay, we all know who it is, after Boom Studios and Diamond issued the variant cover in question revealing it by mistake. But everyone is pretending that they don't know.

Why are we reminding you again now? Because, like Radiant Black #1, Mighty Morphin #4 is FOCing today, Monday, January 15th alongside Radiant Black #1. Will Image be able to syphon some extra Power Rangers energy off Mighty Morphin this week? Is it possible for Mighty Morphin #4 to be ordered higher than Radiant Black #1? No, obviously not, Radiant Black is going to kill it, but Boom will be able to dry their tears by watching their Power Rangers Kickstarter continue to climb.

In the meantime, as we understand it, Boom is about to announce another licensed property this week that is sure to turn heads and have retailers scrambling for exclusives. Like Power Rangers, this is a multi-generational worldwide franchise that comic publishers have tried again and again to make work as a comic series without any real success. Can Boom break the mould again and deliver another massive mainstay for comic book shops? I wouldn't bet against them at this point.