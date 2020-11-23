When Will Identity of New Green Power Ranger Be Officially Revealed?

As we reported earlier, Boom Studios introduced a NEW Green Ranger in the final issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – issue #55. Then we tipped you off that the same mysterious Green Ranger would appear in the new Mighty Morphin series alongside the earthbound original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team. But even after getting an early look at the first two issues of Mighty Morphin, the identity of the new Green Ranger remained a secret.

That was until last Friday when Boom Studios February 2021 solicitations dropped on Previewsworld and, accidentally, Boom Studios included the 1:100 and 1:200 covers of Mighty Morphin #4 that gave the game away. They managed to get Diamond – and Bleeding Cool – to take them, but the damage may have been done. YouTube influencer, Arris Quinones of Variant Comics, confirmed the news (if not the identity). Basically, it is now a conspiracy of silence. But one that might lead to more than average pre-orders for Mighty Morphin #4, which has been suffering in its numbers compared to the Power Rangers title.

And while retailers have a couple of months to sort that out, we have our own tip on the higher-ordered Power Rangers that not even Variant Comics knows (yet), Power Rangers #2 by Ryan Parrott and Francesco Mortarino features the first appearance of a horrific new Ranger villain. As the Omega Rangers and their strange new bedfellow, Lord Drakkon, journey through space on a mission to stop the Empyreal, the big bad they encounter may prevent them from ever completing their mission. Will this villain connect with fans as much as Lord Drakkon did Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #9? It does appear to be FOC'ing today.

Also FOCing today from Boom is the debut of another massive space-based sci-fi franchise, The Expanse. The first issue of the first comic series for The Expanse, which has found a bigger second life on Amazon Prime, will release the same day as Season 5 debuts, The franchise is allegedly a personal favorite of Jeff Bezos, and apparently also a favorite of numerous influential retailers including Phil Boyle of Coliseum of Comics, so expect to see it on next week's Top Advance Orders list.

Power Rangers #2 FOCs on Monday, November 23rd, alongside The Expanse #1, although I have it on good authority Boom has a potentially even bigger new license in store for 2021.

