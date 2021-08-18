Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Adapt Hellboy Prose Novel to Comics

Dark Horse Comics has announced that Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden will adapt their Hellboy prose novel, The Bones of Giants, as a comic this November in celebration of cashing in on work they already completed twenty years ago. The comic will be drawn by Matt Smith with colors by Chris O'Halloran and letters by Clem Robins.

In a press release, Mignola said:

Matt Smith's Barbarian Lord is one of my favorite contemporary comics. It's awfully hard to imagine an artist who is a better fit than Matt to draw Hellboy: The Bones of Giants, with its mix of Norse mythology and action-packed drama.

We liked him in Doctor Who too. Smith added:

Elves, dwarves, wolves, and giants. These are things I've drawn for myself many times before, because I love them. I expect I'll continue to draw them until the wolf eats the sun or I am taken by trolls (fate goes as fate must). What I did not expect was to be invited to draw them for an adaptation of a novel I also love, and have read many times since it was released. Now I can only hope fellow Hellboy and Norse mythology fans have as good a time reading it as I did working on it. Skál!

But wait, we're not done with the quotes. Christopher Golden one-upped both Mignola and Smith with the longest press release quote of all:

It's a thrill to return to the world of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants. I've been deeply in love with Norse mythology since first reading Dorothy Hosford's Thunder of the Gods in the fifth grade. I might have been the only one to take it out of the St. Bridget's School library that year, but I read it fifteen times, so there wasn't much opportunity for other kids to read it. When Mike first told me he had this image in his head of lightning flashing down from the sky to strike Mjollnir, where it lay in the grip of the corpse of Thor…well, that was like Christmas morning, getting to indulge my love of Norse myth and my love of Hellboy. The story that Mike and I created in the novel is epic, and now Hellboy's fight against the Frost Giants will get the full color treatment it deserves by one of the great artists making comics today—Matt Smith—who also happens to love Norse mythology even more than Mike and I do. This adaptation exists purely because Matt wanted to draw it, and when you see the art, you'll see how much fun we all had on every page.

You can see why that guy got a job as a writer.

The first of four issues of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants hits stores on November 3rd. Check out a description and the cover below:

In Hellboy: The Bones of Giants, lightning strikes from a clear sky on a frozen riverbank in Sweden. The skeleton of a huge man is revealed, his fingers clutched around the handle of an iron hammer. No one who comes to see this marvel from Norse mythology can move it. No one, that is, but Hellboy, who lifts the hammer just in time for lightning to strike again, welding it to his hand and leading him toward a bizarre series of visions and encounters. What ensues is a wild adventure full of Norse legends, mythical creatures, and a threat that could bring not just Earth, but the Nine Realms of Norse mythology to their knees.