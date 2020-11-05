Mike Mignola Announces Hellboy Universe Essentials For 2021

Dark Horse has announced a new line of Hellboy collections, in the manner of the Marvel and EC Essentials volumes, the Hellboy Universe Essentials volumes, four books reprinting classic Hellboy stories curated by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, with new covers by Mignola and Dave Stewart.

"In some cases—B.P.R.D. and Witchfinder—it was pretty easy to select the one "essential" book," said Mignola. "Hellboy was more complicated, as there is so much ground to cover. In the end we chose to go with a collection of short stories rather than a single graphic novel, to give more of an overview of the character. We chose certain stories that say important things about his background, but also some that just show what he does and how he does it. A couple of stories are in there just because they are my favorites."

The Hellboy Universe Essentials line debuts in July 2021 with Hellboy Universe Essentials: Hellboy – here's the Amazon listing.

Take a bite of the Hellboy universe with the creator's hand-picked essential stories in this new jumping-on point collection! Confront the undead, swim to strange places, and encounter powerful fey in this introduction to the world of Hellboy. Newcomers to the series needn't have read the original stories to jump right in and see what Hellboy is all about thanks to this collection of short stories, selected by Mike Mignola himself as the perfect introduction to his most famous comic book character! Featuring stories and art by Mike Mignola, with colors by longtime collaborator Dave Stewart, curious fantasy, horror, and occult readers looking for a taste of something different will love this new gateway into the Hellboy universe. Collects "essential" short stories from the world of Hellboy, as chosen by Mignola: The Chained Coffin, The Third Wish, Pancakes, The Nature of the Beast, The Corpse, The Baba Yaga, A Christmas Underground, The Ghoul, and The Troll Witch.

It will be followed by BPRD in November 2021, Lobster Johnston in March 2022 and Witchfinder in July 2022. "From 'The Corpse' to 'Pancakes,' these standalone stories are the perfect way for new readers to get a feel for Hellboy and his world," said HELLBOY editor Katii O'Brien. Hellboy Universe Essentials: Hellboy will be available in comic stores on the 7th of July, 2021 and in bookstores on the 21st of July, 2021.