Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)

On Christmas Eve, Bleeding Cool gave comic book folk the present of a preview of Batman #106 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey, over two months ahead of its publication next week. But it looks we missed something staring us in the eyes. We noted that Barbara Gordon was playing Oracle's role to Bruce Wayne's Batman. And we also got a look at the new Batmobile he's been building – by hand. A little more practical, a little less swish?

But we missed this panel above – or rather the significance of it. Last February, James Tynion IV talked in his newsletter about Miracle Molly.

We have a new character with a partial appearance in 106, who Jorge and I have been hinting at in interviews over the last few months… She is a member of a new gang in Gotham that calls itself the Unsanity Collective, and they are going to be huge players in 2020 and 2021. And she's going to be right at the heart of all of it. I wrote up a whole thing for the internal Gotham team earlier this year, in which I broke down the emotional heart of "THE COWARDLY LOT", and the whole story is pinned on two arguments about the nature of fear and memory… One argument comes from Scarecrow, and the other comes from HER:

Her name is Miracle Molly. She's on the cover of Batman #108, which will be her first FULL appearance, and the issue that I think will make you all fall as madly in love with her as Jorge and I are. Jorge did the above as a color guide. This is just your first glimpse of her… There's going to be a lot more to come. That Batman 108 cover is going to be coming your way with the next round of solicits, along with some craaazy variant covers featuring her. The Unsanity Collective are a high tech gang of thieves who use technology to erase and reset their memories, so they can let go of all the fear and trauma holding themselves back. Miracle Molly builds all of their hardware. She's unlike any of the other characters I've written in and around Gotham, and I f-cking LOVE her. So I hope you love reading about her, too…

And Bleeding Cool can confirm that those couple of panels are her ONLY appearance in Batman #106… and she seems to be equivalent to the Unsanity Collective, as Oracle is to Batman.

Here's the rest of that preview.

Batman #106 will be published by DC Comics on the 2nd of March, 2021.

BATMAN #106

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 3/2/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot."

Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034!