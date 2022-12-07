Mister Sinister Does His Own House Of X And It's Hilarious (XSpoilers)

In Immortal X-Men #1, writer Kieron Gillen took Jonathan Hickman's structure for House/Powers Of X. A timeline rewritten nine times courtesy of Moira McTaggert, who resets the universe every time she dies with her mutant power and now living in her tenth life – the modern Marvel Universe – and upended it for sh-ts and giggles. By having Mister Sinister clone himself many Moira Mactaggert clones, and let him kill them off whenever he wanted a redo, and using their brains to send his past self-information about the now-terminated future.

The equivalent of playing a game and killing yourself so you can go back to an earlier save point. And Kieron Gillen does love his games.

But no more so than today. As Mister Sinister starts a new Moira Mctaggert clone to deal with the Quiet Council who are putting a real cramp in his style. But knows that it might go wrong, so creates a save point. We learned from Destiny that Moira can reset the timeline only ten times, and that's the limit Sinister places on his clones as well. Or and remember this scene from Immortal X-Men #1?

As we previously stated, "First, please note the principle of Cyclops' Gun here at play. By Act 3 of this storyline, someone has to shoot the Cyclops Eyeball Gun at someone. This is a law of fiction that writer Kieron Gillen is deliberately playing by. Optic blast eyeballs heading your way. But what else has he weaponised?"

Well, first we get the idea that Mister Sinister may be actually running out of Moira clones to use as their genes are degrading with each iteration.

Against with the eye blasts, I really hope no one lets us down over this one. And they even use the phrase "save point". Bless them all.

And we also see how this works. After starting a clone, Mister Sinister looks to see if it has reset the timeline yet, is revisiting its own life again, and what information from the future has been sent back to him. Or not.

So just as every time it fails, it resets and gives him new information, so Mister Sinister's weapons keep changing too.

A brain bomb made of Professor X's cloned brains.

Unus The Untouchable, as created in the first year of X-Men, who has a permanent forcefield around him… who thinks of stuff like that? Kieron Gillen, folks, Kieron Gillen does.

Gambit and the Black Bishop power combined in … communion wafer? Man, I really need to get on that essay, don't I? And then finally…

Weaponised Cyclops eyes, now with Angel's wings, working as drones to kill the Quiet Council… we got what we were promised!

Even if we are denied what we were also once promised. Are we finally going to get this foreshadowed cover from Inferno? Or will we have to wait for the Sins Of Sinister to play out first?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220809

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

IN THE QUIET COUNCIL, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM! The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE they strive to hold together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, ETERNALS, The Wicked + The Divine, Die) returns to the world of X with artist Lucas Werneck (TRIAL OF MAGNETO) to bring us all into the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others… RATED T+In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99 IMMORTAL X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220903

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

VOTE. DIE. REPEAT. Putting the "Meat" in office meeting. Trust me, bad spelling is the least of the Quiet Council's problems as everything hits the fan.

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99