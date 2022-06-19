Moon Knight #13 Preview: It All Comes Down to This

Zodiac can't believe Moon Knight left New Jersey in this preview of Moon Knight #13… but forgot to bring him a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich! You've got to just come to grips with it, Zodiac. You're going hungry tonight. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #13

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segovia

It all comes down to this: Moon Knight vs. Zodiac in the final struggle for Marc Spector's soul in the Battle of the Midnight Mission.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201221 – MOON KNIGHT 12 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201231 – MOON KNIGHT 12 SKAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.