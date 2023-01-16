More Lazarus Planet Powers Break Out With Monkey Prince (Spoilers) Lots of new DC Comics characters with new superpowers in Lazarus Planet, and this is just the start. Spoilers for Monkey Prince and Assault On Krypton.

Yesterday we looked at Power Girl and Mercy Graves getting new powers in Lazarus Planet, but there is more to come. As the Lazarus Juice rains down across the world, it causes Monkey Prince to start itching it up Monkey Prince #10. Spoilers ahead, as well as for Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton.

The Lazarus Juice may make a Monkey Prince itch but it also seems to be quite transformative for all manner of folk.

Not everyone grows snakes out of their heads. Some, in Lazarus Planet: Assult On Krypton, have volcanos blow out of their hands instead. It's basically a crapshoot.

For Supergirl, however, it seems to have had the opposite effect. While other superheroes are finding new powers added to their list of abilities…

Supergirl loses all hers. Just how permanent or temporary are these powers boosts, creations or absences anyway?

Because of one young fellow, they see, to be all used up.

Or is that just a way to get a guy's number, before hot tailing it out of there?

There are more, much more, many more new powers and characters coming. Indeed, there seems to be an inordinate amount of them from DC Comics this week…

MONKEY PRINCE #10 (OF 12)

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

BATMAN VS. ROBIN TIE-IN! Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince's existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!

LAZARUS PLANET ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez – Alejandro Sanchez

Written by Nicole Maines, C.S. Pacat, Frank Barbiere, and Leah Williams. Art by Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Sami Basri, and Marguerite Sauvage. With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?