Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1 Preview: All in the Title Harley... well, the title makes it pretty clear what Harley does in this preview of Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1.

This week, we're taking a look at the highly anticipated Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1. Harley… well, the title makes it pretty clear what Harley does in this preview of Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1.

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #1

DC Comics

0123DC068

0123DC069 – Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1 Cover – $5.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Logan Faerber (CA) Amanda Conner

Harley's back in Coney for a long-overdue reunion with old friends, old haunts, and…an old time machine? You heard right! A mysterious benefactor has left Harley a time machine, and after giving it about a half second of thought, she decides to take it for a joyride. What could go wrong, right? Funny you should ask. Turns out a quick trip through time can screw up a few things…namely, the entire DC Universe!

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

