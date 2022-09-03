Multiversity: Teen Justice #4 Preview: Green Lantern Core

The evil Green Lantern Core attacks in this preview of Multiversity: Teen Justice #4. It's a poor showing for Green Lanterns in previews today. Check out the preview below.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #4

DC Comics

0722DC172

0722DC173 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #4 Stephanie Hans Cover – $4.99

(W) Danny Lore, Ivan Cohen (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team's been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one's a solid (Earth-) 11!

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

