Naomi #1 Rockets On eBay After CW TV Announcement

Yesterday saw the news that Naomi, the DC Comics character created by Brian Bendis, David Walker and Jamal Campbell and published by DC Comics as part of their 2019 Wonder Comic imprint may be getting a CW TV show. Well, you know what happens to Naomi #1 next – to eBay!

Naomi was born on Earth in an alternate universe, in a world where radiation gave twenty-nine random people across the planet access to godlike powers. She was the daughter of one of them, send to our Earth after she was targeted by rival forces. She was adopted by a small town couple, not knowing of her extra-dimensional past, or the powers she had access to. The DC Comics series saw that change, and saw Naomi appear alongside Superman in Action Comics and in Young Justice, all written by Brian Bendis.

DC Comics still has the second series of Naomi on hold. In February 2019, Brian Bendis said "Issue six wraps the first Naomi run," Bendis wrote. "We're going to do it Hellboy style because Jamal needs to take a break! David and I will be building the next part, but by issue four of this series, you will see EXACTLY how different. Naomi 2 joins Amethyst as a previously announced Wonder Comics Season 2 book" and the series ended with a Naomi2 logo. The much-delayed Amethyst is finally seeing its sixth issue published in January, months delayed, but there is no sign yet of Naomi2. Might the new TV series suggestion encourage that to happen sooner rather than later?