Never Never #1 Launches From Heavy Metal in July 2021 Solicits

Heavy Metal is launching a new series, Never Never, from Marc McCann and Phil Buckenham in their July 2021, as well as rescheduling previously announced launches for Black Beacon by Ryan Lindsay and Sebastian Piriz, and the Amber Blake: Dragonfly one-shot by Jade Lagardere and Butch Guice all in Heavy Metal's July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

NEVER NEVER #1 (OF 5)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211497

(W) Marc McCann (A) Phil Buckenham (CA) Christopher Lair

Winter is seduced by the boy-sprite, Petros, off to the Never, Never. A place where children never grow up and adults are the enemy. What would such a place look like? Where resources are scarce. Time passes, but age is obsolete. War with adults, starved and insane from constant battle, is the norm. What would age-less boys free of civility and role-models be willing to do to survive. To live Forever. A young girl will face her greatest test; an island full of immortal cannibals with a dark secret that sustains its existence, in the most unnatural and awful of ways.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMBER BLAKE OPERATION DRAGONFLY ONE SHOT (RES)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211490

(W) Jade Lagard?re (A/CA) Butch Guice

Abandoned by her mother at the age of 5, Amber Blake was only a child when she was recruited to the Cleverland Institute, a school for gifted children, where she was promised a bright future. But predators hide in the school's administration and, on the verge of exposing them, Amber finds herself fleeing for her life from the very man who took her in. Now a top recruit of a covert agency dead-set on ending human slavery in all its forms, she's going to destroy everone who's ever hurt the people she loves.

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $7.99

BLACK BEACON #1 (OF 6) (RES)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211491

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A/CA) Sebastian Piriz

There's an intergalactic space station out there bigger than our solar system whereÂ Â wants everyone to come along and meet up. The beacon made it sound like a utopia, but what Niko finds upon her arrival is a lawless expanse where everyone is out for themselves and she's so late she doesn't even have a seat at the table. A story of survival, truth, and experience lies in front of Niko if she can figure out who to trust and what to do before the secret of her journey catches up with her.

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $2.99

DARK WING #7 (OF 10)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211492

(W) Matt Medney (A/CA) German Ponce

As Bennedict Gunn and Coumcilman Burkk are focused on dealing with the now-inevitable encounter between the Quails and the Gillirod civilization they discover than a once loyal ally who pledge allegiance to the Dark Wing will betray their principles. The question is: Who?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $2.99

HEAVY METAL #308 CVR A KELLY (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211493

(W) George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Medney, Dave Erwin, Armitano, Sebastian Piriz, German Ponce, Diego Yapur (CA) Ken Kelly

Steve Orlando & Ivan Shavrin's StarwardÂ Â as well as David Erwin's Vasator & Crunch return in this issue!

Also, in this issue: Michelle & Bart Sears Maiden, The Rise by George C. Romero & Diego Yapur,Â Â Swamp God by Ron Marz & Armitano, Dark Wing by Matt Medney & German Ponce and Ryan K. Lindsay & Sebastian Piriz Black Beacon.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $13.99

HEAVY METAL #308 CVR B CARPENTER (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211494

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #4 (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211495

(W) Paul Cornell (CA) Pippa Bowland (A/CA) Emma Vieceli

Discover the next thing in horror from award-winning writer of television and comics Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, Saucer State, Wolverine) and acclaimed artist/writer Emma Vieceli (Doctor Who, Life is Strange), along with color artist Pippa Bowland and letterer Simon Bowland!

The events of last issue come home to roost as Elizabeth and James struggle to control the fallout. Will an angry mob bring down everything they've worked for?

A twisted horror/romance that walks a fine line between attraction and fear.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #4 10 COPY STOTT INCV (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211496

SAVAGE CIRCUS #6 (OF 10) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211498

(W) Brendan Columbus (A/CA) Al Barrionuevo

The town of Basin Bay is under attack! A heist underway by a group of thieves! Strange creatures on the loose! The police are outnumbered! How is the mysterious man named Lewis Savage going to help turn the tide? Die Hard meets Jurassic Park in the adventure of a lifetime.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $2.99

SWAMP GOD #2 (OF 6) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE





MAY211499

(W) Ron Marz (A/CA) Armitano

At the end of the American Civil War, a ragtag squad of Confederate soldiers calls upon the ultimate evil to save the South. Now, the remains of their unit must team with Union soldiers to survive the horrors of the Swamp God.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $2.99