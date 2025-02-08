Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, don lawrence, Michael Carroll, Mike Butterworth, rebellion, Tom Foster, trigan empire

New Adventures from the Trigan Empire Coming from Rebellion in Nov

New Adventures from the Trigan Empire, continuing the classic British comic series from 1982, will be released by Rebellion on November 18, 2025.

The Rise and Fall of The Trigan Empire, merely one of the most popular and influential British comic books of all time, is to get its first new chapter in more than 40 years. The Rise and Fall of The Trigan Empire is considered one of British comics' foundational texts – a stunning saga originally serialized with incredible art by Don Lawrence, who went on to train contemporary legendary artists such as Chris Weston (The Filth) and Liam Sharp (Wonder Woman). The new original graphic novel will be written by Michael Carroll and artist Tom Foster will be published in November 2025.

A History of the Trigan Empire

The Rise and Fall of The Trigan Empire was created by writer Mike Butterworth and artist Don Lawrence and ran for almost two decades on the pages of Ranger and Look and Learn; The Trigan Empire has influenced generations of British storytellers, including film-maker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code). The series drew heavily on ancient history and mythology; the series detailed the long-past events of an empire on the distant planet of Elekton. But it was Lawrence's stunning painted artwork that made the series a groundbreaking hit, changing the face of the comic book medium and immersing readers in new worlds of imagination.

And now, for the first time since 1982 – the Trigan Empire rises once again!

New Adventures from The Trigan Empire

While the original series detailed the rise of the mighty Trigan Empire, this new graphic novel depicts its fall. Decades have passed since the empire reached its zenith, and an aging Emperor, Trigo, has started to think about who his successor may be. His right-hand man and nephew, Janno, is perceived as the natural successor – but Trigo's abandoned son, Nikko, has long harboured a grudge against his father, and now, having built his own Empire whilst, in exile, he's in the perfect position to take revenge on his family and seize the Empire he believes is rightfully his…

Michael Carroll said, "The idea of continuing such an iconic, well-loved comic strip was a tad absolutely terrifying at first, but it's a story I've adored since I first encountered it in Look and Learn back in the early 1970s, so there was no way I could or would turn down the opportunity and the honour… Thrilling tales of heroic swordsmen in jet-fighters battling slavering monsters and devious aliens, all gloriously rendered by some of the finest comic artists in the business. Who wouldn't want to work on that? This is both right up my alley and very well established in my wheelhouse!

"The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire ran for sixteen years. It opens with the founding of Trigan City, and the forging of the Empire, and it really is wonderfully inventive stuff, with dozens of exhilarating stories told over hundreds of pages… But where do we go from there? How do we pick up the reins on a story that's been on hiatus for four decades – especially one that might feel a little old-fashioned to some present-day readers – while still staying true to its legacy? Luckily, we have the phenomenal Tom Foster on board providing some career-best artwork, and as for the story… well, sadly, my spoilerphobia prevents me from giving away any plot details. But, you know, we never did get to see the fall that was promised in the original title…"

Artist Tom Foster said: "To be the artist tasked with reprising The Trigan Empire is equally intimidating. It's a beloved title with a history of excellent art from some of the era's best UK comics artists. Luckily, Michael's script is so much fun to work on that, for all the pressure to do a good job, it's a pleasure to go to work every day. It's also my first fully-painted book, so that's a nice change (although it also comes with its share of distinct challenges). For those Trigan Empire fans who are eager to see how it's going to look, we have that much in common as I'm only about a third of the way through painting it. As Michael says, we never quite got 'round to seeing the titular 'fall' of the empire, but, by November, we might at least have some idea of if I'm personally responsible."

Originally titled 'The Rise and Fall of The Trigan Empire', the series debuted in the first issue of children's educational title Ranger in September 1965 and then in Look and Learn from June 1966, when the two titles merged. Unusually for the time, the strip was printed in full-colour, Lawrence's lush and detailed painting accentuating the epic nature of Butterworth's scripts, which drew heavily on the history and imagery of the ancient Greek and Roman civilisations, while also evoking the pulp serials of Flash Gordon and Garth, to create a rich and enthralling universe of stories. The series ran in Look and Learn until its closure in April 1982.

Since 2020, collected editions of the classic The Rise and Fall of The Trigan Empire have been a major sales hit for Rebellion, which now cares for the largest archive of English language comic books in the world. Measuring 20.96cm by 27.62cm, these editions present Lawrence's artwork as it was meant to be seen and introduced its thrilling and entrancing storytelling to a whole new audience.

New Adventures from the Trigan Empire Book One will be published on November 18th from Rebellion in a luxurious hardcover edition, with a special numbered webshop edition available exclusively from the 2000 AD and Treasury of British webshops.

