New Avengers Plot Insurrection in Amazing Spider-Man #66 [Preview]

The New Avengers reunion didn't get off to a great start, if we're being honest, and things continue to go downhill fast. The Kingpin's son is back from the dead and the Avengers are worried his power is growing out of control. And it looks like they are coming to realize they have just one solution: overturn the New York City mayoral election and eject the Kingpin from office! At least, that's where the conversation appears to be headed before it's cut off by the end of this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #66, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

Would you march on the New York Mayor's mansion with the New Avengers? Check out the preview of Amazing Spider-Man #66 below, true believers.