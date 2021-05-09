New Avengers Reunion in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom

Does anyone else long for the days of "The Great One" Brian Bendis at Marvel? The New Avengers are getting back together for this special issue of Amazing Spider-Man. In this preview of Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom #1, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, we learn that the team has been having reunions for years, but Spidey has been too busy to attend. Luckily, they still have his back when he needs them. Check out the preview below.