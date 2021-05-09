New Avengers Reunion in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom

Does anyone else long for the days of "The Great One" Brian Bendis at Marvel? The New Avengers are getting back together for this special issue of Amazing Spider-Man. In this preview of Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Kings Ransom #1, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, we learn that the team has been having reunions for years, but Spidey has been too busy to attend. Luckily, they still have his back when he needs them. Check out the preview below.
GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210612
MAR210613 – GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1 BALDEON VAR – $5.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley
• Everything comes down to this!
• Kingpin's quest that violates all natural law!
• Tombstone and Robbie Robertson's years' old enmity!
• Randy Robertson and Beetle's timeless love!
• Boomerang's scheme!
• Spider-Man's whole status quo!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210613 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1 BALDEON VAR, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) David Baldeon, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210612 GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.