New Punisher Series Revealed By Marvel At Lucca Comics & Games

In February, Punisher is getting an ongoing series from Benjamin Percy and José Luis Soares, revealed by Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski at Lucca

Article Summary Marvel announces a new ongoing Punisher series debuting in February, written by Benjamin Percy.

José Luis Soares will handle art, with the storyline continuing from Punisher: Red Band.

Frank Castle battles a damaged memory and faces the return of his iconic nemesis, Jigsaw.

The series promises brutal action, gritty storytelling, and a fresh yet familiar start for fans.

He's currently a remote-controlled voodoo doll by The Kingpin. But in February, he's getting an ongoing series from Benjamin Percy and José Luis Soares, with a new Punisher #1, revealed by Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics and Games Festival in Lucca, Italy, today.

PUNISHER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 2/25

CRIME'S WORST NIGHTMARE RETURNS!

As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle's memory is damaged, and he's hunting for answers and criminals alike! He'll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty JIGSAW returns…with THE PUNISHER dead in his sights! "Following the success of Punisher: Red Band #1, superstar writer Benjamin Percy takes his work on the iconic character to the next level in PUNISHER #1 this February. The new ongoing series will be drawn by José Luis Soares. Revealed earlier today by Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, the series finds Frank, still dealing with the events of the Red Band series, waging a new war against criminals including a resurfaced JIGSAW, one of Marvel's most terrifying supervillains!

"Punisher: Red Band was a new beginning for Frank Castle—and an unrelenting assault," Percy explained. "The book was polybagged, because it was a biohazard, dripping with blood. Now that you know we aren't fooling around, we're entering a new phase of storytelling that will serve both as a continuation of Red Band and a fresh start for new readers.

"I'm joined in the dark alleys and rusting warehouses of New York by José Luis on pencils and Oren Junior on inks," he continued. "Jose is stretching his incredible art in a new direction, channeling all the grit and scars and shadows you'd expect from Frank's cracked-window view of the world. You'll be amazed and disturbed by the grounding detail and physical menace and brutal action he's bringing to this story. And who better to cast as our villain—in a story about Frank picking up the broken, jagged pieces of himself—than one of the greatest Marvel baddies: Jigsaw. Get ready. This is gonna hurt."

