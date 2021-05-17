New Top Cow Comic St. Mercy Brings Incan Human Sacrifice to Wild West

A new series from Top Cow and Image Comics called St. Mercy, by the creative team of John Zuur Platten and Atilio Rojo, will be set in the Wild West and tell the story of Mercedes Oro, a descendant of the Incan Empire protecting cursed gold used in human sacrifices, which is stolen by an outlaw, and you know the deal: hilarity ensues. But the description of the comic says it will feature "two strong, determined young women who must defy authority and ultimately embrace their destiny," and in the preview below we see another, Toctollissica, an Incan girl chosen to be a special human sacrifice.

From the press release:

A tale of vengeful retribution, St. Mercy pits the Incan Empire against the American West—and features two strong, determined young women who must defy authority and ultimately embrace their destiny. Mercedes Oro is one of the surviving descendants of the Incans who has been charged with protecting a cache of cursed gold used in their child sacrifice rituals. But when an outlaw tries to steal the gold for his band of thieves, he unknowingly sets events in motion that will unleash an angry god who is willing to travel through the centuries to have what he desires.

Platten says:

I've always been fascinated by mythical stories of characters facing impossible odds, and in St. Mercy, I was able to explore this for two young heroines connected through time. Each must find the willpower to defy the evil and the powerful in the face of personal tragedy. And while St. Mercy has its roots in the tradition of classic westerns, things take a violent, bloody, and unexpected turn once the demonic children appear.

Atilio adds:

Well, I'm really enjoying the series. It has a lot of elements that I enjoy drawing. This project demands a different aesthetic treatment, which is always refreshing for me!

The four-issue series begins in August, with St. Mercy #1 (Diamond Code JUN210074) hitting stores on Wednesday, August 25th.