New Vault Comics From John Lees, George Kambadais & Brenden Fletcher

Vault Comics are teasing a bunch of comic book creators for 2022, their fifth anniversary. And that includes a new title from Brenden Fletcher and another book from John Lees and George Kambadais.

Brenden Fletcher is best known for his work on Batgirl, Gotham Academy, Wednesday Comics, Black Canary, Motor Crush, Isola, Robotech, Power Rangers and X-Men.

John Lees is best known for his work on Sink, The Standard, Then Emily Was Gone, Mountainhead, Oxymoron and Hotell. And George Kambadais is best known for his work on Firefly, The Double Life Of Miranda Turner, Dark Lily, Short Order Crooks, Black Ghost, I Can Sell You A Body, Micro and Grave Lilies. and here's a look at the other titles and creators teased this past week.

Including a new title by Dennis Hopeless and Víctor Ibáñez. Dennis Hopeless is best known for… well, a lot. WWE, All-New X-Men, Cable & X-Force, Avengers Arena, Spider-Woman, Jean Grey, Sea Of Stars, Avengers Undercover, X-O Manowar, Cloak & Dagger, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Inferno, Star Wars: Vader, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Gearhead, Spider-Man… will that do? While Víctor Ibáñez is best known for Extraordinary X-Men, Storm, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Contest Of Champions – and with Dennis Hopeless on Jean Grey.

It's one of a number of creative team teasers that Vault Comics is putting out this week. Here's what ran before:

A new series from Zack Kaplan and John Pearson. Zack Kaplan is best known for sci-fi comic books such as Eclipse, Port of Earth, Lost City Explorers and Join The Future, while John Pearson is best known for horror comics, Razorblades, Department Of Truth and Beast Wagon.

Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden are creators of the comic book Barbaric from Vault Comics, heading up the Free Comic Book Day 2022 offerings in May. But it looks like they might have something new from Vault Comics for 2022 as well. Could this be the Barbaric spin-offs they had previously talked about?

Vault Comics has teased two new comic book series for 2022 for their fifth birthday. But do we know what they are? The first has Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell and Jim Terry named as creators.

Well, that's easy. West Of Sundown as featured on Bleeding Cool a couple of weeks ago as part of the Vault March 2022 solicits and solicitations.

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now Constance der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre de Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled.

A western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell, and Jim Terry.

But the second from Brian Schirmer and Elena Gogou? that's something unannounced. so far,,,

Brian Schirmer is best known for writing FairLady, Black Jack Ketchum and Ultrasylvania. He tweeted last month "Just had an amazing call about a new series that's getting announced – deeeeep breath – next month! As things kick into high gear for yours truly" with Elena posting supportive gifs in response. Elena Gougu is a comic artist best known for her work in Greece's comic industry, including the recent graphic novel Spazorahoula written by Steve Stivaktis from Jenna Press. Look for more in the days to come.

Vault Comics is a private family-owned company based in Missoula, Montana, founded by brothers Damian and Adrian Wassel, and their friend Nathan Gooden.