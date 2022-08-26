New Wynd Series Launched 370% Higher Than the First and Still Sold Out

As previously reported on Bleeding Cool, James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' new Wynd series was building quite a bit of heat heading into Final Order Cutoff. In fact, ahead of FOC, orders for Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 were 263% higher than the last issue of Wynd in 2021. We predicted it would go even higher, based on its all-star cover lineup, buzz building around the Eisner Award nomination, and the darker, more mature tone of The Throne In The Sky.

As usual, we were right, and orders jumped another 40% at FOC, meaning Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 orders came in a massive 370% higher than the last issue.

What we didn't predict is that despite such strong orders, the issue sold out ahead of its release date this past Wednesday, August 24th, which publisher Boom Studios confirmed yesterday. That sell-out is even faster than the original Wynd launch in 2020, which sold out a week after release.

But it makes sense given that Tynion noted in his Tiny Onion newsletter last month that "The first two books feel like they've been growing in popularity with each passing month. We've been nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comic Book for two years running, and this year, the series is up for Best Publication For Teens (Age 13-17). And with each volume released in a new language, the Wynd fanbase is growing."

Is Wynd one of those rare series like Sandman, Something Is Killing The Children, The Walking Dead, and Saga where with each collection released, new readers are trying it out and finding they can't wait for the next collection, so they're jumping onto the single issues to get their fix? With a minimum of 40 pages per issue, it's certainly a more appealing proposition to trade readers than the average comic book on the shelf.

The next issue of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky FOCs alongside the second printing of issue #1 this coming Monday, August 29th. Given how quickly issue #1 sold out and retailers propensity to slash orders from issue #1 to #2, you'll be well served to pre-order your copy by then.