What Comes Next For The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Welcome to the Hellfire Gala. Barbenheimer in an X-Men comic, the high sparkly fashion of the Met Ball, combined with a holocaust.

Welcome to the Hellfire Gala. You may have seen it mentioned once or twice on Bleeding Cool today, or even checked out the Hellfire Gala tag. Like Oppenheimer and Barbie in one movie, the high sparkly fashion of the Met Ball followed by a holocaust. You can get a recap of what has happened below, as we look at what might happen next.

So we have seen the entire mutant population of the Earth walk to their deaths through hacked Krakoan gates courtesy of Professor X and Orchis, with only a dozen or so left alive. But did they die… or did they go elsewhere? Mother Righteous we had seen sell Krakoa out to Orchis, but did she have a backup plan? MAster of the psychic plane that she is…

What spell did she cast on the red Krakoan portals? After all, would Destiny know more than anyone where they might lead?

Could every mutant on the planet have been moved to the psychic plane, such as where The Alter once resided?

The resistance is gathering.

Deals are being done.

Iron Man at least knows what happened…

And while the Krakoa gates are now closed to the remaining mutants…

They are open to one of them…

Civil War on Arakko, Beast still rogue, somehow Ms Marvel must return for her own series, A New Mutant…

