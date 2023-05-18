Nicholas Eames Co-Writes Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous Kings of Wyld writer Nicholas Eames will be joining Barbaric's Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden for a new one-shot as part of the Barbaric timeline.

Mentioned previously as part of the Year of the Axe, tomorrow will see Vault Comics make the official announcement of Barbaric: Wrong Kind of Righteous. This new series features a new weapon, a new cowriter, but the same artist that Barbaric fans crave.

So Kings of Wyld fantasy writer Nicholas Eames will be joining Barbaric's Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden for a new one-shot as part of the Barbaric timeline, set in the characters' past with an all-new sentient weapon, and dives into Owen and Axe's past. "I've loved Barbaric since Michael sent me an early look at the first issue. My books, he said, had been an inspiration while writing it, and when I read those pages I felt right at home. The humour, the heart, the delightfully twisted tropes…It was so much fun" says Nicholas Eames. "I've been a fan of comics my whole life and have always dreamed of writing my own, so when Michael—and Vault—offered me the opportunity to co-write something set in Barbaric's world I jumped at the chance. It was, I think, the perfect way to try my hand at a medium I've always loved while learning from a writer (and editor) who I greatly admire."

"Barbaric: Wrong Kind of Righteous is a double-sized one-shot introducing Sir Borys the Righteous Paladin and his trusty, talking Flail, as he enlists the help of Owen, Axe, and Soren on his noble path. There will be virtuous bloodshed! There will be wailing protests! There will be two talking weapons! And there will be wyvern burgers served (for better or worse) with pickles!"

Eames continues "When it came to pitching a story, I sent Michael the first idea that came to mind but promised to brainstorm further—except Michael loved that first idea, since it also served as a means of exploring Barbaric's lore, especially when it comes to…Well, I suppose you'll have to read and find out."

Barbaric: Wrong Kind of Righteous will be released in August, a full month ahead of the previously announced September date so as to follow on as quickly after the 100,000+ selling Queen of Swords.