Nightwing #88 Review: Flawless, Efficient

Many fans and creators have bemoaned "continuity" as a nagging shrew, a restrictive boogeyman keeping the best stories from being told. Nightwing #88 proves just the contrary, knowing that even if it sang out of tune, no one would stand up and walk out on it.

Dick Grayson has more than a billion dollars, and he intends to use it to improve the city of Bludhaven. He's not doing that by fielding cutting-edge military-grade technology against poor people in alleys; no, he's creating affordable housing for some of the city's most vulnerable people. Unfortunately for some, improvements in the lives of the disenfranchised will mean diminishments in the lives of those who prey upon them. So the local Wilson Fisk knockoff called Blockbuster has hired two of the least impressive costumed guns for hire and a small squadron of anonymous goons to — as the title says — "get Grayson." Of course, when you don't even bother to hire someone of the caliber of Bloodsport, Grayson's better angels will be able to look out for him by overmatching and overpowering anything done by the equivalent of a Dollar Tree version of Tobias Whale. This is actually a great thing because while you know Blockbuster will have to wildly level up to compete, that means the stories will likewise escalate into uncharted territory.

Tom Taylor is like a Michael Phelps of scripting here, a flawless, efficient delivery of balanced story elements and characterization with gasp-worthy page-turner moments. The crisp, beautiful, vibrant, and enthralling visuals from Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Andworld Design grab the reader by the collar and relentlessly pull them through this delightful tension.

It's only a few issues in for this run, but (crossover notwithstanding), this is already turning into a definitive run for the erstwhile boy wonder. Strap in; it's one heck of a ride. RATING: BUY.

Nightwing #88

By Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo

The blue stripes are back! Nightwing gets an updated suit starting this issue! Meanwhile, after the distressing events of rescuing Haley from getting dognapped by bad guys, Nightwing discovers there are way more hits on Dick Grayson than he realized, thanks to going public about his fortune, and he needs to find a clever way to be Dick Grayson and Nightwing at the same time. Meanwhile, Heartless tries to buy power away from Blockbuster in order to take control of Bludhaven, and both of these big bads have Nightwing in their crosshairs.

Nightwing #88 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8.5 / 10 The Dollar Tree Tobias Whale makes mayhem at a press event intended to make lives better. Luckily, Dick Grayson has a little help from his friends. Credits Editors Ben Abernathy, Jessica Chen, Jessica Berbey