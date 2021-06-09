No, Loki Does Not Tie In With Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)

In Marvel's Heroes Reborn series (issue 6 out today) we have a very different Marvel Universe reality in which the Avengers never existed, in which Agent Coulson is President of The United States of America, following on from President Nick Fury during the war, The Squadron Supreme are the major superpower team, the Asgardian gods are gone, Wakanda is hidden, the X-Men are no more, the Fantastic Four never were, Hulk is dead and Spider-Man is a photographer.

And in Heroes Reborn #4, we get to see what's behind the whole change in reality.. Or rather whom.

Because there doesn't seem to be much separation of Church and State in this United States Of America. And some rather unusual church idolatry going on.

Mephisto, the devil of the Marvel Universe, who has had his talons in so many pies of late. And then there is the new Loki TV show, the first episode of which dropped today and saw the Time Variance Authority taking a trip to a church in France, in 1549.

With the murders of many agents by a fugitive variant character being pursued by the TVA.

And this fellow being given the blame.

After all the fuss about whether or not Mephisto was in WandaVision or not, is this an early confirmation that he is in Loki? The big bad, changing reality, just like in Heroes Reborn? That's basically what I woke up to in my inbox. But no, no, Marvel Studios liked to keep playing this game with you.Turns out that he is Loki, another variant if him. And we get to see more of his crimes as well…

You know one of the tropes of the MCU is that the hero ends up fight an evil version of themselves. But it's never been quite so true as in the Loki TV series it seems.