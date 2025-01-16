Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: fire, london

Now London Comic Con Spring Has Been Cancelled Over LA Wildfires

Showmasters announce that London Comic Con Spring, planned for March this year, has been cancelled as a result of the Los Angeles wildfires

Article Summary London Comic Con Spring 2025 is canceled due to LA wildfires affecting guest sign-ups.

Showmasters cite fire impact on agents and stars as key reason for event cancellation.

Tickets for March Comic Con will be valid for July's London Film & Comic Con.

Refunds offered if unable to attend July event; email by Feb 28 for refunds.

Showmasters, the organisers of the London Comic Con, the London Film and Comic Con, and the London Comic Mart have announced the cancellation of the London Comic Con Spring, planned for March 2025. They posted to social media, saying;

"We have an important and difficult announcement to make. With all the extensive fires in the Los Angeles area, we've been finding it really difficult to close agreements with our headline guests for the upcoming London Comic Con Spring. Some of the agents we work with, and the stars themselves, have been affected by the fires. Several guests we were waiting for signed contracts from have held off due to the severity of the disaster in Los Angeles. Some are worried that the fires may still affect them and others have family members that have been directly affected. With all this going on, it's been nearly impossible to close the deals we had with some of the celebrities and as we all know #LCCSpring thrives only when we provide a good line-up for you, the fans. With this in mind, we've taken the hard decision to not host London Comic Con Spring in March. We're now in talks with the guests who didn't want to commit to Spring to reschedule their appearance to London Film & Comic Con this July. This allows them more time to focus on what they need to do due to the fires. It really saddens us to have to do this, but our guests are the heart of Comic Con and we totally understand the situation many of them are in. We wish them, and the people of Los Angeles, luck and hope that none of them are affected any further with the situation. All guests that were due to attend London Comic Con Spring will now be appearing at London Film & Comic Con and current bookings will be valid for the event in July. We will be issuing new e-tickets (entry, photoshoot and diamond pass) as soon as possible. If you cannot attend LFCC, taking place 5-6 July, please email in by 28th February for a refund. We look forward to seeing you and our celebrity guests at the #LFCC and we wish all of our friends in Los Angeles a safe outcome from this disaster."

Bleeding Cool has been a regular attendee at the London Comic Con shows in the Comic Zone, and our logo appears on a number of banners and backdrops. Here's how it was looking last year.

