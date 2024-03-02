Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: london, london comic con, showmasters

From One Side Of London Comic Con (Spring) 2024 To The Other

In London, Showmasters kicked things off with a small but perfectly formed London Comic Con (Spring) in Olympia Hall.

Okay, so ECCC may be all ablaze in Seattle right now. But in London, Showmasters kicked things off with a small but perfectly formed convention in London's Olympia Hall with the London Comic Con (Spring) 2024, well, one of them at least. Full of cosplay, comics and autograph hunters.

There was also higher ratio of comics guests this year, a smaller show still saw Tony Lee, David Leach, Gary Erskine, Mike Collins, Pau Scorpi, Geoff Senior, Mike Perkins, Chris Geary, and more make it through the sodden rain to the show. A slow start, possibly due to soggy cosplay soon brightened up and the halls thronged with folk. The One Side Of The Show To The Other video below was taken while it was still quiet, but as you can see from photos running later, it got busy fast.

It was Anita Dobson's first ever comic convention, courtesy of her role as Mrs Flood in this Christmas' Doctor Who, and she was accompanied by Billie Piper, Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker in the Doctor Who family. She seemed to be having a rare old time, she never got this fuss for Eastenders. As to who Mrs Flood is? She's not telling. And yes, Bruce Dickinson popped by, by only yesterday for set up. And therein lies a tale for another article.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring shoow to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

