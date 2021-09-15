Now Ravonna Lexus Renslayer Gets A New Origin In Kang #2 (Spoilers)

We've only just talked about Fantastic Four #35 using terms like Variants and Sacred Timeline around Kang this week, as Marvel Comics decides to start reflecting the TVA terminology of the Loki TV series. Well, it seems that it is quite the week for that. Because over in Kang The Conqueror #2, we get a new origin for Ravonna, also seen in Loki.

Originally Ravonna Lexus Renslayer was created in Avengers #12 by Stan Lee and Don Heck as a reluctant love interest for and opponent of Kang The Conqueror. In the Loki TV series, Ravonna is a judge of the Time Variance Authority who oversaw the TVA on behalf of He Who Remains. Born Rebecca Tourminet, she was a Variant of Tourminet who was taken by the TVA and had her memories erased, becoming Hunter A-23. During one mission as a Hunter, she was assigned with capturing Sylvie Laufeydottir, a female Variant of Loki, although Sylvie escaped. After eons of service at the TVA, during which she formed a close friendship with Mobius M. Mobius, she was promoted to preside over the TVA as a judge. After learning the truth about the TVA, preserving one timeline for He Who Remains, Renslayer was confronted by Mobius, but she used her TemPad to leave, searching for free will.

In the comics, however, Ravonna Renslayer was the daughter of King Carelius in the 40th century, the last civilization unconquered by Kang the Conqueror, as Kang was in love with Ravonna. Kang summoned the Avengers to his future in the hopes of winning Ravonna's affection by displaying his battle prowess. Instead, the Avengers joined forces with Ravonna when Kang grew tired of the games, invaded her kingdom, and prepared a marriage. However, Kang had to team with the Avengers against his army who demanded Renslayer's execution as the defeated party, ending with Renslayer sacrificing her life to save Kang. Kang would later create divergent timelines to save Ravonna in different ways. She would later try to infiltrate the Council of Cross-Time Kangs, became Terminatrix, to battle Kang himself who then sacrificed himself for her. Six versions of Ravonna were later summoned, including Termanatrix to kill an older version of herself. She later also used the name "Rebecca Tourminet" as a disguise in 1903 to get back with Kang during a different period of his life. Ravonna was later reported as having been killed in the destruction of Chronopolis by Immortus and his forces.

Talking of Immortus, the Eqyptian Pharoah version of Kang, we get to see those forces of his as well as his own Moon Knight from centuries past. And it is the identity of that Moon Knight who is of note right now.

And a relationship may be set to begin for the very first time, even though they will meet again for the first time, millennia in the future?

And so it begins… what will Ravonna's future be now that she began it as a Moon Knight?

KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210623

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

A young, rebellious and idealistic Kang finds himself in Ancient Egypt, where an older version of himself is ruling with an iron fist as the pharaoh Rama-Tut. When the Moon Knight draws young Kang into a battle against his future self, tragedy strikes. But will it knock Nathaniel off the course of his destiny or lock him into one path forever? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99