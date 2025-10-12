Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: george mann, high republic, new york comic con, star wars

NYCC: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Pathfinders

NYCC: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Pathfinders by George Mann, Partha Pratim, Jagdish Kumar, Michael Atiyeh & Vincenzo Riccardi

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures–Pathfinders by George Mann of Hyperspace Stories: Qui-Gon and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures–Echoes of Fear is joined by artists Partha Pratim of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Jagdish Kumar of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Michael Atiyeh of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch, and letterer Comicraft on this new series, with cover art by Jake Bartok. Vincenzo Riccardi of Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Elspeth will illustrate issue #5.

Set about 20 years after Phase II of The High Republic, a brand new team of Republic Pathfinders is dispatched to a distant corner of the galaxy to investigate the strange death of a Jedi Master. But as the team wades into a web of mystery, they discover not everything about this mission is as it seems. Can the team save the day and solve the Jedi's mysterious demise?

'I'm more than excited to be venturing back to the era of the Pathfinders and venturing out into the unexplored regions for a fantastic new adventure," said Mann. "Partha is doing such a wonderful job on the art, and I can't wait for people to meet the new crew and join them on the search for answers in this dark and unusual mystery. Plus, there may be one or two cameos from a few familiar faces, too." "Working on Pathfinders has been such a rewarding experience," agreed Pratim. "I'm excited for fans to finally see this new adventure and dive into the galaxy we've been building."

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Pathfinders #1 (of 6) will be published on the 11th of March. New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.

