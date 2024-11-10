Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: nyx, x-men

NYX #5 Preview: Mutant Mayhem in the Big Apple

In NYX #5, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine, and their mutant allies face a city-wide crisis as the Quiet Council's plans collide with Truthseeker hatred. Can they save NYC's mutants?

They've been fired, arrested, thrown out, beaten and betrayed: NYC is putting MS. MARVEL, WOLVERINE, ANOLE, PRODIGY and SOPHIE CUCKOO through the wringer. But there's no time to rest: A riot's brewing where the machinations of THE QUIET COUNCIL and the hatred of the TRUTHSEEKERS will come to an electric collision – for the fate of every mutant in the city!

NYX #5

by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly & Francesco Mortarino, cover by Sara Pichelli

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 13, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620918700511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620918700516 – NYX #5 JOSHUA SWABY X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620918700521 – NYX #5 JOSHUA SWABY X-23 VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

