Paige Hender's YA Graphic Novel, The House Outside Hart Creek For 2026

Paige Hender is creating a new YA graphic novel The House Outside Hart Creek. The story follows Edie Birch, a teen who reconnects with her estranged family only to discover secrets and trauma that go back generations. When she teams up with a local folklore nerd, their sleuthing leads to the discovery that she comes from a long line of witches.

Paige Hender tweeted "It's Publishers Weekly day and that means I'm allowed to officially announce my YA graphic novel THE HOUSE OUTSIDE OF HART CREEK will be published with HOLT YOUNG READERS!!! hope y'all are ready for some goblins and some chicken houses and yes I DO have a playlist of moody sad girl songs with summer energy to go with the book, who do you think I am? She found this before I could give her her flowers but a HUGE thanks to @LindaRandom for being the coolest agent/cheerleader ever! and of course thanks to @Brian_Geffen for taking a chance on my first YA GN and seeing all the heart that I'm going to be shoving into this book! yes this does mean I am officially double fisting graphic novels – wish me luck"

Because also, Paige Hender recently announced another graphic novel, The Confessional, a graphic novel set in 1920's New Orleans about a young vampire who faces a moral dilemma when the priest she is infatuated with realizes the compatibility of their morbid secrets., from Silver Sprocket Press for 2024.

Brian Geffen at Henry Holt has picked up The House Outside Hart Creek and publication is planned for spring 2026. Paige Hender's agent Linda Camacho at Gallt and Zacker Literary did the deal for North American rights.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.