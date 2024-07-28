Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: angry birds, sdcc

Paul Tobin, Thom Zahler & Katie Cook To Create Angry Birds Comics

Rocketship's Angry Birds graphic novels will be written by Paul Tobin and drawn by Thom Zahler. The comics will be by Katie Cook.

Rovio and Rocketship Entertainment have announced a deal to publish Angry Birds middle-grade graphic novels and young readers comics, for the 15th anniversary of the franchise. Well, middle grade graphic novels are the boom market for comics right now. And maybe some of that audience has heard of Angry Birds.

Launching under Rocketship Entertainment's Bottlerocket imprint, the graphic novel series will be written by Paul Tobin of Plants vs Zombies, Adventure Time, Messenger and drawn by Thom Zahler of My Little Pony, Cupid's Arrows. The young readers comic series, which will release in comic shops in 2025, will be written by Bleeding Cool favourite Katie Cook of Star Wars, Nothing Special.

Three graphics novels, The Haunting of Hog House, Level Up, and Breaking the Bank are currently planned and will be offered in a Kickstarter pre-order campaign along with limited edition exclusive merchandise. The first book will be published in the spring. "Chuck inherits a castle! It's old and spooky and needs a serious amount of restoration, but…wow! A castle! Chuck's not really sure who left him this castle in their will (it's a mystery, even to the lawyers) but he's eager to start living life as the lord of a castle. EXCEPT…he finds out that he's only one of the people who inherited the castle…"

"Angry Birds is a household name that a generation of fans have grown up with." said Rocketship CEO and publisher Tom Akel, "We are honored to celebrate its 15-year anniversary with Rovio and be a part of the next chapter of Red, Chuck, and the gang."

Rocketship's Bottlerocket line for young readers will also publish Felix the Cat comics in partnership with Dreamworks Animation, and Fox Fires by Emilia Ojala. The Angry Birds Kickstarter campaign will offer pre-orders for all threegraphic novels along with exclusive merchandise and will follow the model of Rocketship's previous campaigns for the Let's Play, and the Dune and Monsterverse franchises. Following the campaign the books will be released globally through comic book stores and bookstores.

