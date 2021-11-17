Peacemaker, His Eagle & Other DC Comics Weird Love Tales in February

DC Comics is publishing a romance comic book anthology for Valentine's Day that includes the love that dare not speak its name, Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick, Eagly. DC pushing bestiality for Valentine's Day? It's a take I suppose. Here's Weird Love Tales for the 8th of February, with Harley Quinn and… a T Rex.

WEIRD LOVE TALES #1

Written by REX OGLE, RICH DOUEK, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RAM V, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, DEVIN GRAYSON, and others

Art by GERALDO BORGES, CHRISTIAN DUCE, PHIL HESTER, ANDE PARKS, JON SOMMARIVA, ROGER ROBINSON, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

Love is in the air again, and DC is here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…weird love? We've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day with Weird Love Tales #1, on sale February 8. $9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Perfect bound ON SALE 2/8/22

And if you need something a little more wholesome than Peacemaker-on-eagle action – comparatively at least – that would be the final issue of the Harley Quinn: The Animates Series: The Eat, Bang Kill Tour by Tee Franklin and Max Sarin which has gone down as far better that anyone could have expected, repeatedly made bestselling charts, got great reviews and, frankly, outperformed most of the DC-proper non-adaptation comics…

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #6

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 2/8/22

