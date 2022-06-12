Penguin Random House Takes All Disney Book Sales As Well As Marvel

Last week, Bleeding Cool followed up on a year ago when Marvel Comics signed an exclusive contract with Penguin Random House, for comic book sales to comic book stores in the direct market. We added that Marvel was now to go all-in to the returnable bookstore market with Penguin Random House.

Marvel Publishing and Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS), a division of Penguin Random House, today announced an exclusive worldwide multi-year sales and distribution agreement for Marvel's newly published and backlist collected editions and graphic novels to bookstores and major retailers across the Book Market. PRHPS officially begins its distribution to Book Market retailers for all Marvel titles beginning in Spring 2023. Following the successful transition of Marvel's Direct Market distribution to PRHPS in 2021, Marvel's book distribution will now continue with PRHPS in the Book Market. PRHPS will begin distribution for books going on sale beginning April 1, 2023. Up to that date, books will continue to be distributed by Hachette Book Group.

But it's not just Marvel. Bleeding Cool has learned that, starting on the 1st of April, 2023, Penguin Random House Publisher Services will take over the sales and distribution of ALL of Disney Publishing Worldwide books to bookstores, libraries, book clubs and online stores such as Amazon. And that PRHPS will handle distribution to all mass, trade and independent bookselling channels. Currently, both Disney and Marvel titles are distributed by Hachette Book Group to the bookstore market, but from April next year, this will change and cover all the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Fox, 20th Century Studios, National Geographic titles, and more. Marvel is just one small part of the Disney picture – but it began with them, a year ago. And now we get to see how PRH handles the rest of the Disney portfolios, and hopefully, they have learned every lesson from Marvel.