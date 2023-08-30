Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Netflix | Tagged: big game, jason aaron, Mark Millar, Marvel Age #1000, Me Hero Academia, pepe larraz

Pepe Larraz Brings His Big Game to Marvel Age #1000 & My Hero Academia

Pepe Larraz may be the hottest artist in all of comics right now, on X-Men, Big Game Marvel Age #1000 and now Heroica

I am not entirely sure when I first fell in love with Pepe Larraz's comic book work. He's been working for Marvel since around 2012 I think, but it was somewhere around 2017 and probably the way he drw Rogue. He was picked by Jonathan Hickman to draw House Of X, which became his masterpiece, and he has drawn X-Men comics since. On the 11th of June 2022, I wrote "Mark Millar just claimed in his most recent newsletter that he has "just nicked Marvel's best artist". By which he means he has stolen them rather than cut them with a scalpel. But also that "in the interest of fairness, we've stolen's DC's top guy too!!" The phrasing means that they are presumably both male. The current belief is that Marvel's top artist is Pepe Larraz, defined as the Jim Lee of today, while DC Comics' best artist is Jorge Jiménez, defined as the Marc Silvestri of his day. Or vice versa."

And that's exactly what happened. Jorge drew Nemesis Reloaded and Pepe Larraz drew Big Game, currently being published now, and having Larraz go though Millar's many characters with a chainsaw.

Today, however, we see Jason Aaron reunite with Pepe Larraz and return to Thor. In a way. In Marvel Age #1000, written by Aaron and Larraz, coloured by Alejandro Sanchez. Via those who live in New York who may not have the best attitude to the superheroes who fly over their heads. Meet Jyl Talley.

Which makes for quite the contrast with last week's Big Game which lionised such a New York full of superheroes, back when it used to be called Metropolis, coloured by Giovanna Nero.

… and such things were more common.

… and quite the contrast with Jyn Talley's own experience.

But then Jyn Talley has her own one-on-one meeting with a superhero a few years ago, back when Jason Aaron still wrote Thor…

…and Thor was Jane Foster, in the late stages of cancer, with her own powers wiping out what benefits chemotherapy brought.

And sometimes, that's what changes things the most. Personal experience. And a switch from the gutters back up to the light.

There's allegory here, of course, for depression, for blame and shame, for working through all out issues. Time can change things for better or worse. But enjoying Pepe Larraz's work is definitely for the better. In terms of mood, of grace, or creating space and filling it with life and living, there is none better. Appreciate him while we have him, folks, and I'd love to see him draw more comics like this. And Gerry Duggan, Mark Millar, Jonathan Hickman and Jason Aaron understandably fighting over him… and maybe Kohei Horikoshi, with Pepe drawing the cover to My Hero Academia Vol 37, out in March, and coloured by Marte Gracia…

MARVEL AGE #1000

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230682

(W) Rainbow Rowell, Jamie McKelvie (A) Various (CA) Gary Frank

IT'S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: $9.99 My Hero Academia, Vol. 37 (37) Paperback – March 5, 2024

by Kohei Horikoshi

Midoriya inherits the superpower of the world's greatest hero, but greatness won't come easy. What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?

