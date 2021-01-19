Philippe Girard Creates Leonard Cohen: On A Wire Graphic Novel

When Leonard Cohen died in 2016, Canadian cartoonist Philippe Girard wanted to tell his story in comic book form, set in Montreal, but believed someone else would do it first, so held off. But no one did. So Leonard Cohen decided to get on with it. And thus we have, Leonard Cohen: On A Wire by Philippe Girard, translated into English by Helge Dascher.

The graphic novel will be released in French in March 2021, from Casterman in Belgium, but now Canadian publisher Drawn & Quarterly is to publish the book in English in November. And it wears in Montreal setting on its jacket sleeve, Cohen walking through Montreal's Golden Square Mile, by Ben's Deli restaurant. The book opens with Cohen in Los Angeles on the last night of his life, reflecting on his accomplishments and adventures. Here's the listing;