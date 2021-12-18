Phoenix Song: Echo #3 Preview: Return of the Adversary?

In this preview of Phoenix Song: Echo #3, Forge runs into an old enemy while tracking down the titular Echo. Check out the preview below.

Phoenix Song: Echo #3
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210910
OCT210911 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #3 (OF 5) BACHALO VAR – $3.99
(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith
ECHO MEETS HER MAKER: THE ANCESTRAL PHOENIX OF CAHOKIA!
On the run from a time-hopping enemy, Echo and her ally River find themselves in the ancient city of Cahokia-in the path of a Phoenix lost to history! As Echo's present and future disappear, will her powers wane? And will this ancestor help…or take the dregs of Echo's fire for herself?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

