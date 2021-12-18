Phoenix Song: Echo #3 Preview: Return of the Adversary?

In this preview of Phoenix Song: Echo #3, Forge runs into an old enemy while tracking down the titular Echo. Check out the preview below.
Phoenix Song: Echo #3
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210910
OCT210911 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #3 (OF 5) BACHALO VAR – $3.99
(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith
ECHO MEETS HER MAKER: THE ANCESTRAL PHOENIX OF CAHOKIA!
On the run from a time-hopping enemy, Echo and her ally River find themselves in the ancient city of Cahokia-in the path of a Phoenix lost to history! As Echo's present and future disappear, will her powers wane? And will this ancestor help…or take the dregs of Echo's fire for herself?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for OCT210911 PHOENIX SONG ECHO #3 (OF 5) BACHALO VAR, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Chris Bachalo, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210910 Phoenix Song: Echo #3, by (W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.