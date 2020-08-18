Poison Ivy Brings Hope To Harley Quinn In Death Metal Guidebook

This morning, we noted how the new Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 include Harley Quinn along with Poison Ivy but seem to be set firmly in the past.

The new Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook published today seems to be going down a similar path, as Harley Quinn fights with the Mutant Gang from Dark Knight Returns while reminiscing about a more normal (relatively) life with Poison Ivy, with a jokey editorial note that points out how long ago this must have been.

But nevertheless gives Harley Quinn a future where she is back together with Poison Ivy, as many fans have requested. Could Chip Zdarsky and Khary Randolph be seeing a present or a future with such a partnership in it?

After all, for all the doom and gloom, and death and despair, it is Poison Ivy who, thanks to a hand from Wonder Woman, warden of the Batman Who Laughs' prison, embodies the one thing that may bring the world of the Death Metal round again…

Poison Ivy fans, you may start your engines of celebrations now – and wonder just how any of this will play out into Death Metal #4 or beyond.

DARK KNIGHTS DEATH METAL GUIDEBOOK #1

DC COMICS

JUN200438

Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Becky Cloonan, Vita Ayala, Chip Zdarsky, Christopher Priest, Doug Mahnke, Dan Panosian, Eduardo Risso, and Khary Randolph

Earth is turned upside down, shrouded in a realm of darkness after the Justice League's defeat by the cosmic goddess Perpetua. Now the Batman Who Laughs and his army of Dark Knights rule the planet, wreaking havoc on humanity and raining destruction on the world. As Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and other heroes fight to survive in this strange new landscape, one cloaked figure has been observing from the sidelines, creating a guidebook to this new world and its evil leaders in the hope of forming a plan of justice… and penance.

This issue showcases the new factions of Earth and explores the mystery of what happened to our heroes after their battle with Perpetua. How did Wonder Woman become the queen of Hell? How did Batman find the Black Lantern ring? And what happens when Harley Quinn takes charge of the Wasteland, and finds love in the process? All this and more in this jam-issue exploring the new world order.

ONE-SHOT | In Shops: Aug 18, 2020 SRP: $5.99

