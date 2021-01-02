Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed – Daily LITG, 2nd January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

LITG One year ago, Halo Infinite was up.

And Professor Xavier gave up on his dreams.

LITG Two years ago, Timeless was time's up.

And Barry Allen had naughty words.