Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed – Daily LITG, 2nd January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
- Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS
- Pokémon Sword & Shield Will Get A Special Pikachu After ISS Event
- The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
- Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
- Shiny Pikachu Libre? Pokémon GO Reports Are Coming In
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Offers 2020 Dedications
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- 91 Rumours, Gossip, Teases About DC Comics Future State for 2021
- Gene Luen Yang's Batman/Superman Uses 40s Superman/Batman Films
- Youth For The New Year – Thank FOC It's Friday, 1st of January 2021
- Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Debuts In Marvel's Return Of The Valkyries?
- Comic Shops May Have Sold Death Metal #7 & DC Future State By Mistake
- Who Will Superman Marry And Have Kids With After Lois Lane?
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Was Hired By DC For 5G – But Not On Superman
- This Is How The Year Begins – The Daily LITG, 1st January 2021
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks
LITG One year ago, Halo Infinite was up.
And Professor Xavier gave up on his dreams.
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- The Death Of Pennyworth Comes To Detective Comics #1018
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Nintendo Dropped A New "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Trailer
- Thor #1 Launches Today – And Rewrites Cosmic History of The Marvel Universe One More Time (SPOILERS)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Verdict Is In: Bleeding Cool Readers Can't Get Enough of Wolverine's D***s
- Is Something Wrong With Red Hood: Outlaw #41 Or Have I Gone Mad? (Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" Season 2 Finale Too Predictable? [Spoiler Thoughts]
LITG Two years ago, Timeless was time's up.
And Barry Allen had naughty words.
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
- Barry Allen Swears By This Heroes In Crisis #4 Preview…
- Presenting the Wolverine's Weiner X-Picks of the Year [X-ual Healing 12-27-18]
- The Time God Turned out to be Mary Poppins and Killed Harry Potter
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andy Burns, EIC at Biff Bam Pop.
- Raymond Leonard, sketchcard artist.
- Dean Francis Alfar, CCO of Kestrel Publishing
Happening today.
Because there is still stuff.
- Coliseum of Comics presents: Mini Paint Clinic with Tim Wright. noon-3pm ET. Mini Painting Clinic January 2nd 12pm-3pm! We only have 40 seats available, so signup today at Coliseum of Comics Kissimmee! Kids paint free with every paying adult. All painting supplies & miniature are included!
Need some help with all those dull grey miniatures you've been using in your Dungeon and Dragons campaign? Join our host and master miniature hobbyist Tim Wright for Coliseum's Mini Painting Clinic.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Assassin's Creed or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.