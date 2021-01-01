This Is How The Year Begins – The Daily LITG, 1st January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS
- The New Resident Evil Movie Has Wrapped Production
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Patty Jenkins Left Thor: The Dark World to Avoid Director Jail
- Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Nintendo Accidentally Lists A Banjo-Kazooie Wii U Game
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Written By Donny Cates On Earth-2
- Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
- Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Happy New Year! A Drunken Post From A Future State Of 2021
- Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants
- The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020
- Future State Next Batman, Harley Quinn On Sale Now If You Know Where
- I Breathed A Body – And Topped Advance Reorders – 31st December 2020
- Death Metal #7 & Future State On Sale In Certain Comic Shops Already
- Batman/Superman Brings Movie Magic To The Omniverse (Preview)
- Speculator Corner – King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries
- James Tynion IV Considered Working As Admin For Scott Snyder Instead
- Second Sight Launch Laxia, The Edge and Lady Freedom in March 2021
- Bryan Hill, Priscilla Petraites Launch Chariot From AWA in March 2021
LITG One year ago, Mark Millar wanted to keep Clark a secret.
And colourists were in the cross-sights.
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Erik Larsen Says Colorist Who Poorly Recolored Marvel Comics Presents #48 Cover Should Be Killed
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Complete Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List of Comics 2019, in Full
- Rumor: Could LEGO Have Leaked Characters For "Marvel's Avengers"?
- Readers Criticise Marvel Comics For Shoe-Horning Racial Politics Into Silver Surfer
- Jim Shooter Would Like To Be Told When A Male Character Is Having A Baby – The Jim Shooter Files
- Diamond Confirms DC Comics' 5G
- The Mandalorian Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls
- Ninja Deleted Promotional Tweet For Sneakers After Controversy
LITG Two years ago, Timeless was time's up.
And Miles Morales was talking to Mephisto.
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Miles Morales to Revisit Infamous Spider-Man Story in Champions #1 (SPOILERS)
- Marvel's Conan The Barbarian Will Tell the Story Of His Death
- Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
Comic book industry birthdays
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mimi Yoon, comics artist on Judge Anderson, Powerpuff Girls.
- Sanford Greene, artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog, Wonder Girl, The Incidentals.
- Walter Antonio McDaniel, artist on Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman. Founder of Red Dragon Media in China.
- Comics journalist Giovanni Aria.
- Manuel Monari, employee at Pop Store, Bologna.
- Eric Nguyen, artist on X, Stormwatch: Team Achilles, Strange Girl, InFamous
Happening today.
Because there is still stuff.
- San Luis Comic-Con 9
- New Year's Day
And we'll see you here tomorrow.