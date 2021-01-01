Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko

The winter holidays might be over, but there are still plenty of holiday traditions right around the corner. The next stop is the lover's holiday, with Valentine's Day coming to us in February. Funko is already ready to celebrate that lovely day with some brand new Valentine's themed Pop vinyl. The term "Be Mine" has traveled to a galaxy far, far away as pre-orders go live for some new Star Wars Valentines Day Funko Pops. Four Pops Vinyls have been revealed that capture both the light and dark sides of the force. Each character will feature a new mold and paint deco that will capture the love that will be in the air for Valentine's Day. Each will also have a heart-shaped box of chocolates in their hand. The four Star Wars Valentines Day Funko Pop Vinyls that will be releasing are:

Valentines Yoda

Valentines Darth Vader

Valentines Stormtrooper

Cupid Chewbacca

No packaging images or information has been released, but we can imagine some sort of Valentines themed red designs on each. These Star Wars Valentine's Day Pops from Funko will be fun and adorable gifts to give out for your sweetheart this year. The pink and red colors designs are very vivid and will really pop in any Star Wars collection. I do not expect these to be hot ticket items as they are really only good for 1 day out of the entire year unless you want to use them for an anniversary, wedding, or another love-filled event. I can imagine that these will sit on most shelves as we see with the Christmas themed Pops that Funko usually releases. However, the love for Star Wars is always strong, and no better way to celebrate this lovely holiday than with some Star Wars love. Each of these Valentine's Day Star Wars Pop is set to release in January 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.