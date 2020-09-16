Pokemon, The Witcher, Karate Kid – The Daily LITG, 16th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Hasbro Re-Releases Three Board Games For D&D, Clue, & Monopoly
- Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Disney's Up, Ad Icons, and Harry Potter
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in X-Force #12 [XH]
- Shiny Tentacool Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday
5G may have been cancelled but its ephemera still find ways to come to the surface.
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers – Generations: Future State #1 To Retell 5G
- Is Franklin Richards the Sun God of King In Black?
- How Catwoman Creates Batman's New Reality In 2021 (Spoilers)
- Retailers, Do Not Throw This Black and White Small Press Comic Away
- Surprise! Hero Trade #1 Is By Matt Kindt, David Lapham From Bad Idea
One year ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.
While we were buying the Snyder Cut. Still funny.
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Is Gary Larson's The Far Side About to Make a Comeback?
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- "Die Hard", "Predator", "Superman" Film Franchises that Should Be Rebooted [OPINION]
- "John Wick" Spinoff "The Continental" Adds Susan Hurwitz-Arneson
- Release the Snyder Cut! News, Rumors and Information
- "Avengers: Endgame" Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Figures
- We Messed Around With Google Stadia During PAX West 2019
- "Buffy the Vampire Slayer": 5 Sexy Scenes That Slayed [OPINION]
- Steve Rude on the Future of Nexus, Not Working for Marvel or DC, And Starting YouTube Tutorials
Two years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate
While Marvel Comics was trying to cancel the Vision comic for still-dubious reasons.
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
- So Why Did Marvel Cancel The Vision, Then?
- When A Comic Creator's Career Doesn't Go The Way They Were Expecting…
- How Will You Celebrate Batman Day?
- A Broken-Hearted Preview of the Final Issue of X-Men Gold
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Geoffrey's Comics Re-Opening! 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504-1037, 11am-7pm PST
- Comics and the Classroom (Live panel discussion) Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), 4-5pm PDT
- Art School for Comics Creators, Lake Erie Ink – Grades 6+ | 6:30-8 PM | Weekly Wednesdays | 9/2 – 10/7 | $ 60
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.
- Seth, creator of Palookaville.
- Kurt Busiek, co-creator of Astro City.
- Comics letterer, Brenda Mings
- Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.
- Charles Sellner, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.
- Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.
- Alex Giannini, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.
- Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.
- John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about The Witcher, The Boys, Pokemon, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.